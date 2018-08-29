EMS worker injured by man with knife who crawled out of woods on I-96 at Meadowbrook in Novi

MSP troopers on the shoulder of I-96 near Meadowbrook. (Dane Kelly/WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. - An EMS worker was injured Tuesday by a man who crawled out of the woods on I-96 at Meadowbrook in Novi, according to police.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to the scene at 5:35 p.m. Officials said an EMU unit had been called to help a man who was seen crawling out of the woods.

When the man was being helped into the EMS vehicle, he became combative and cut one of the workers with a knife, according to police. The workers pushed the man out of the vehicle and locked the doors, police said.

A Novi police officer noticed the situation and took the man into custody, MSP said.

Police said the male EMS driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The other worker was not injured.

Police said the man suspected of injuring the EMS driver was also taken to the hospital. His vehicle was found parked at the mall.

Michigan State Police troopers and Novi police officers are investigating the incident.

