Family mourns death of 5-year-old girl in Redford Township motel

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Randell Fuller is in shock after his 5-year-old daughter was found dead Tuesday morning at the Inn America in Redford.

"Hold onto your babies," Fuller said.

Police said his daughter, Lyric, was beaten by her own mother and her boyfriend. The little girl's body had cuts and bruises, internally and externally. Authorities said she showed injuries believed to be caused by sexual assaults. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Fuller loved his daughter, but her mother, Steffani Jones, left with Lyric about a year ago and cut the rest of the family out.

"She ran away from her whole family," said Desmond Fuller, Lyric's uncle.

Jones' 3-year-old son was also found badly injured. Police said the injuries came from constant beatings.

According to authorities, Jones admitted to hitting her children and said she knew her boyfriend, Michael Lewis, would savagely beat them.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for Lyric's funeral costs. You can donate here.

