Family of children killed in Eastpointe fire speak about loss before mother faces judge

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - The family of two boys killed in a house fire in Eastpointe in 2018 is talking for the first time since their tragic deaths.

Police said the boys, along with their little cousin, were home alone when they died in the fire in March 2018.

Amber Renee Swain is the boy's mother. She is charged with three counts of second-degree child abuse.

"Actually, I thought I was dreaming. She called me about 4-something in the morning," said Brenda Mosley, whose grandsons died.

Mosley said Swain called her, saying her house was on fire.

"I jumped up and woke him up. We jumped up, we get around there and the fire, the house was burning. We are looking at the house burning," Brenda Mosley said.

Brenda Mosley's grandsons, Brendon and Zyahir, and their little cousin, Madison, were inside the burning home.

"The whole living room floor was caved in, they said the staircase was caved in, therefore they couldn't (save them). They tried all they could to save them," Brenda Mosley said.

"To see that and just to be there, I can't explain it. It's deep. We stayed. We watched them until they brought the bodies out," Dennis Mosley said.

Police said Swain left the children home alone.

"So if the professionals say that you was gone four hours, but you immediately said that you were only gone maybe an hour, well, this wouldn't have happened. We wouldn't be here now," Dennis Mosley said.

Swain will face a judge Thursday morning.

"She has to be held accountable for her actions. The evidence is there. If they haven't been left alone, they would still be here," Brenda Mosley said.

