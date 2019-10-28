Fourth-, fifth-grade boys killed in Grosse Pointe house fire, police say

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. - Two children -- fourth- and fifth-grade boys -- were killed Monday in a Grosse Pointe house fire, officials said.

The fire happened during the morning hours at a home on Fisher Road between Kercheval and Mack avenues, according to authorities.

Police said the boys were brothers who go to Richard Elementary School in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Neighbors said they could hear screams when the fire began at the home. They heard the boys yelling for help, but they couldn't get out of the home, according to authorities.

Firefighters investigate a house fire that killed two children Oct. 28, 2019, in Grosse Pointe. (WDIV)

When firefighters went in, the boys were incapacitated and hiding from the smoke, officials said.

The children were home because the elementary school had a delayed start time Monday, police said.

School officials sent out a letter telling parents they have the option to pick up their children early from school to explain what happened.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Firefighters and police responded to a house fire that killed two children Oct. 28, 2019, in Grosse Pointe. (WDIV)

The scene of a house fire that killed two children Oct. 28, 2019, in Grosse Pointe. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.