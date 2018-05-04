Fundraiser scheduled to help families affected by fire in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. - AirTime Trampoline and Game Park is looking for help from the local community to support the 24 families affected by a fire that occurred in Westland.

AirTime announced they will be holding a fundraiser on May 8th and 9th. Many families were affected by a fire in an apartment building and Airtime would like you to come out and donate new supplies. When you donate NEW supplies you can JUMP ALL DAY for $10 at AirTime Westland; 36901 Warren Rd, Westland, MI.

Please keep the supplies to NEW:

New bedding, sheets, pillows

Housewares - pots, pans, utensils, kitchenware

Plates, bowls, cups

Toiletries, paper towel, toilet paper

Gift cards for Target, Walmart, Meijer, furniture stores

Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap

Melissa Morris, Director of Marketing for AirTime, is humbled by the outreach in the community to come together and help support the 24 families in need. Not only is AirTime accepting the much needed supplies for the families, they are fundraising as well. AirTime is all about giving back to the community, Morris said.

AirTime has locations in Grand Rapids, Troy, Sterling Heights, Westland, Novi, Ann Arbor, and soon to be in Boston, and Ohio.

