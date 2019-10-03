Hamtramck school employee faces judge in student sexual assault case

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Ibrahim Aljahim, a community liaison officer at Oakland International Academy, faced a judge Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a special needs student.

Aljahim is facing two counts of the highest sex crimes charges. He's accused of taking an 18-year-old with special needs out of school and sexually assaulting him in a car nearby.

The defendant has close ties to Hamtramck politics. District Judge Alexis Krot said Aljahim helped her get elected to the bench.

Krot said she would be neutral on the case but would step aside needed. The prosecution and defense said they have no problem with Krot overseeing the case.

Ajahim was issued a $10,000/10 percent bail and released on $1,000 bond.

The judge wants him on a tether and warned Aljahim to not go around the victim or his family.

"You know who it is, don't be around this person," Krot told Aljahim. "Don't be anywhere around them."

More details are expected at another hearing one week from today.

