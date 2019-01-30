Here is a list of warming centers as severe cold hits Metro Detroit

Dangerous cold is expected in Metro Detroit this week. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Several warming centers have opened around Metro Detroit as dangerously cold temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the week.

Here is a list of all the warming centers open around Metro Detroit

Macomb County

Bruce Township

Bruce Township Government Office: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 223 East Gates; 586-752-4585.

Center Line

Center Line Parks & Recreation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday at 25355 Lawrence; 586-758-8267.

South Eastern Michigan Indians: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 26641 Lawrence; 586-756-1350.

Chesterfield Township

Chesterfield Township Library: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 50560 Patricia Avenue; 586-598-4900.

Clinton Township

Clinton-Macomb Main Library: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 40900 Romeo Plank Road; 586-226-5000.

Clinton-Macomb South Library: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 35891 South Gratiot Avenue; 586-226-5070.

Eastpointe

Eastpointe Memorial Library:10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 15875 Oak; 586-445-5096.

Harrison Township

Harrison Township Government Office: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 38151 L’Anse Creuse; 586-466-1400.

Macomb Township

Clinton-Macomb North Library: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 16800 24 Mile Road; 586-226-5082.

Memphis

Memphis Public Library: Noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday at 34830 Potter; 810-392-2980.

Memphis Fire Department: As necessary during extreme temperature events at 35095 Potter; 810-392-2385.

Mount Clemens

Macomb County Health Department: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Health Service Center at 43525 Elizabeth Road; 586-469-5235.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Department: 24 hours a day Monday through Sunday at 43565 Elizabeth Street; 586-469-5151.

Martha T. BerryMedical Care Facility: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 43533 Elizabeth Road; 586-469-5265

Ray of Hope Day Center: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at Two Crocker Blvd., Suite 201; 586-329-4046.

Warren

Owen Jax: Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is converting two city buildings into warming centers. Owen Jax, located at 8209 East Nine Mile Road, is open from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday

Warren Community Center: Located at 5460 Arden, west of Mound, south of 14 Mile, the Warren Community Center will be open from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Richmond

Lois Wagner Memorial Library: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 35200 Division Road; 586-727-2665.

Roseville

MCREST: As the temperatures drop in the next two days, MCREST will be able to shelter 60 men, women and children at 20415 Erin in Roseville; 586-415-5101.

Recreation Authority Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 18185 Sycamore; 586-445-5480.

St. Clair Shores

Macomb County Southeast Family Resource Center: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 25401 Harper Avenue; 586-466-6800.

Sterling Heights

Senior center: The city of Sterling Heights is keeping its senior center facility open to the general public to serve as a warming shelter. The building, located at 40200 Utica Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Shelby Township

Shelby Township Senior Center: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 51670 Van Dyke; 586-739-7540.

Utica

Utica United Methodist Church: 8659 Canal, Sterling Heights; 586-731-7667.

Warren

Macomb County Health Department: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Southwest Health Center at 27690 Van Dyke; 586-465-8090.

Max Thompson Family Resource Center: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at 11370 Hupp; 586-759-9150.

Salvation Army MATTS (Macomb’s Answer To Temporary Shelter): Call for overnight shelter availability and location -- 24140 Mound Road; 586-755-5191.

Washington Township

Washington Township Government Office: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 57900 Van Dyke -- a half-mile north of 26 Mile Road; 586-786-0010.

Oakland County

Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills Community Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 1827 N Squirrel Road; 248-370-9353.

Farmington Hills

Costick Center: 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 248-473-1800.

Ferndale

Gerry Kulick Community Center: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1201 Livernois Road.

Lake Orion

Orion Center: The building will reopen outside of regular business hours if large power outages exist in Orion Township community -- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at 1335 Joslyn Road.

Lathrup Village

City of Lathrup Village City Hall: 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 27400 Southfield Road.

Novi

Meadowbrook Commons: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 25075 Meadowbrook Road.

Novi Civic Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 45175 Ten Mile Road.

The Novi Civic Center will be open Tuesday starting at 9 p.m. and remain open until 8 a.m. on Friday as a warming center for residents who need a warm place to rest. Residents will have access to clean restrooms, water, cell phone charging stations and free Wi-Fi.

Novi Public Library: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 45255 W. Ten Mile Road.

Oak Park

Oak Park Community Center: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 14300 Oak Park Boulevard.

Royal Oak

Genesis the Church: 309 N. Main Street, Royal Oak, from Jan. 27 through Feb. 10.

Southfield

Covenant Presbyterian Church: 21575 W. 10 Mile Rd in Southfiel from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 248-289-0213.

Troy

Troy Community Center: 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 3179 Livernois Road.

Wixom

City of Wixom City Hall/Police Department: As long as it is dangerously cold at 49045 Pontiac Trail.

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor

NOTE: Weekday daytime shelter accommodations are available at local congregations at varying times, generally from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delonis Center: An overnight warming center for those experiencing homelessness. The shelter is available at 6:30 p.m. every night between Nov. 12, 2018, and April 1, 2019. There is also onsite dinner provided at 5 p.m. The address is 312 W. Huron Street in Ann Arbor.

First Baptist Church: From Feb. 1 through Feb. 28 on Tuesdays and Thursdays -- 517 East Washington in Ann Arbor.

First Congregational: From Feb. 1 through Feb. 28 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays -- 608 East William in Ann Arbor.

St. Mary's Student Parish: From Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 at 331 Thompson in Ann Arbor.

Wayne County

Canton Township

Canton Public Library: 1200 S. Canton Center Road -- 734-397-0999 --9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Summit on the Park: 46000 Summit Parkway -- 734-394-5460 -- 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Detroit

Augustine/ St. Monica: The site will provide overnight shelter on Tuesday and Wednesday. It can accommodate 47 people. It is located at 4151 Seminole.

Cass Community Social Services: Located at 1534 Webb, 40 beds are available and services are provided for families (male and female parents and children). The center is open from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Contact the Cass Community Social Services at (313) 883-2277.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries: 100 beds for men only. The center, located at 3535 Third Avenue near downtown Detroit, is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 993-6703.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries: Second location has 25 beds for women and children only. The center, located at 3840 Fairview between Mack and St. Jean, is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information on this location, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 331-8990.

Detroit VA: The Detroit VA will provide a warming center for area veterans and their families in room B1290 of its facility at 4646 John R in Detroit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Eastern Market Team Wellness Center: The doors are opening to the community this week as a public warming center for those seeking shelter from the frigid temperatures. The Eastern Market location will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 2925 Russell street.

Pope Francis Center: The center will provide overnight shelter on Tuesday and Wednesday. It can accommodate 46 people. It is located at 438 St. Antoine Street.

Team East Wellness Center: The doors are opening to the community this week as a public warming center for those seeking shelter from the frigid temperatures. The Team East location will be open 24 hours at 6309 Mack Avenue.

Inkster

Book T. Dozier Recreation Center: The center, located at 2025 Middlebelt Road, will serve as a warming center from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Friday. Those in need of shelter overnight are invited to stay as well, with cots available for anyone staying long hours.

Sumpter Township

Sumpter Township Community Center: Due to the dangerously cold forecast for the rest of the week, the Sumpter Township Community Center is available as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Special requests to extend the normal hours will be considered.

Van Buren Township

Van Buren Police Department: Report to the Van Buren Police Department lobby to be escored to the senior center at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 46425 Tyler road; 734-699-8930.

