Judge reinstates Wayne-Westland superintendent

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The superintendent of the Wayne-Westland Community School District has been reinstated per a judge's order, effective immediately.

Dr. Shelley Holt was on paid administrative leave during an investigation into alleged misconduct. She filed a lawsuit demanding more than $2 million for the way the school board handled complaints about her.

Holt has been on the job for less than two years. While she was on leave, the board had appointed Dr. Sue Carnell to serve as interim superintendent.

The investigation was launched to look into the practices of her administration in the removal or reassignment of employees.

