LIVE STREAM: Day 5 of victim statements at Larry Nassar sentencing for sex abuse cases

LANSING, Mich. - The sentencing for former sports physician Larry Nassar will continue Monday morning in Lansing. Watch it live here.

Nassar is being sentenced for sexually assaulting young gymnasts and others under the guise of medical treatment. More than 80 women and girls have spoken during the hearing, which will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

37 victims were added to the list over the weekend, bringing the total to nearly 160.

WARNING: Strong, disturbing language and adult content expected during hearing.

During Day 1 of sentencing, several victims spoke on the record about the abuse they endured from the former gymnastics doctor. Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber were in court on Friday. Wieber was the first to speak on Friday - watch her statement here.

Sports doctor back in court to hear from assault victims

More young women and girls who say they were assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor are due in court for a fifth day of victim statements before he gets his sentence.

Larry Nassar sat in the witness chair last week so more than 80 women and girls could look at him and describe the impact of being assaulted by him. Nassar molested them with his hands. He was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The hearing is resuming Monday in Lansing, Michigan.

Nassar has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. He faces a minimum prison sentence of 25 to 40 years in the state case. He admits molesting athletes, mostly gymnasts, during treatments for various injuries.

Day 5 of victim statements resumes in #Nassar case. Number of victims speaking is now close to 160. 37 added over the weekend. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/KcEmhsBwAH

— Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) January 22, 2018

