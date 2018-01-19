VIDEO: Michigan native, Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing

LANSING - Michigan native and gold medal winning Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber joined the more than 100 victims of former doctor Larry Nassar in making a statement at his sentencing on Friday.

Wieber, from DeWitt, Michigan, won a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Wieber, now 22-years-old, told the court that Nassar brainwashed her. "What was he thinking about when he massaged my sore muscles everyday?" Wieber said. "Now I question everything."

"Nobody was protecting us from being taken advantage of," Wieber told the court.

"Even though I am a victim, I do not and will not live as one," Wieber said.

More than 100 victims are expected to give statements during the sentencing period, which is expected to take a total of four days.

During Day 1 of sentencing, several victims spoke on the record about the abuse they endured from the former gymnastics doctor.

