VIDEO: Michigan native, Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing

LANSING - Michigan native and gold medal winning Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber joined the more than 100 victims of former doctor Larry Nassar in making a statement at his sentencing on Friday.
Wieber, from DeWitt, Michigan, won a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.
Wieber, now 22-years-old, told the court that Nassar brainwashed her. "What was he thinking about when he massaged my sore muscles everyday?" Wieber said. "Now I question everything."
"Nobody was protecting us from being taken advantage of," Wieber told the court.
"Even though I am a victim, I do not and will not live as one," Wieber said.
More than 100 victims are expected to give statements during the sentencing period, which is expected to take a total of four days.
During Day 1 of sentencing, several victims spoke on the record about the abuse they endured from the former gymnastics doctor.
