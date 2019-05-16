4 things to watch on Local 4 News Today -- Friday, May 17, 2019

Message from Jason Carr: We had a story today about 12 Mile and Telegraph being a dangerous

intersection for drivers—there’s a crash there something like every three days. And it got me thinking about the car wash that is just south of there. The driveway exit out of the wash leaves very little room to enter Telegraph. The place is always packed too. So I’m left wondering how many crashes involve backups from the car wash? Of course it could also be that Five Guys is on the other side of 12 Mile and people are just hangry to get there. Or Potbelly. I love Potbelly roast beef with hot peppers. Have you had their chocolate malt? Maybe I’ll go to Potbelly at Campus Martius for lunch. I mean, I would go to the one by Tel-12 but with my luck I’d end up getting hit by someone texting while driving.

On a not-completely-separate thought train, don’t forget to vote in our Burger Bracket. Two of my number one seeds have already been upset by underdogs! But my overall #1 seed Duffy’s Den is still alive! Cheers!

Here's what's coming up Friday, May 17th, 2019 on Local 4 News Today:

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

All Morning -- Weekend Weather

Brandon: Rain will likely linger over Metro Detroit Friday morning, drying up during the morning drive. So, most of you Friday is a dry day with only partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs just shy of 70 degress staying in the 60s all day. More rain and potentially heavy rain moves in overnight into early Saturday.

All Morning -- Weekend Construction

Kim DeGiulio has some bad news for drivers! Some big changes are coming to I-94 and that means closures, detours and everything in between. Kim will help you steer around it.

6:10 a.m. -- Fitness Friday: Taking Up Tennis

Rhonda Walker returns to the tennis court as she continues her path from beginner to ... amateur? This time around, she's being taught the all-important serve!

Check out Rhonda's other lessons here --

6:40 a.m. -- Wheel of Fortune's Wheelmobile!

The popular game show is in town looking for local contestants and it's search begins at Local 4 Studios! Jason Carr will be put through the ringer to see if he has what it takes.

For where to find the Wheelmobile this weekend, click here.

ICYMI

Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday's question : Thursday was National Hug A Tree Day. What is Michigan's state tree?

: Thursday was National Hug A Tree Day. What is Michigan's state tree? Answer: Eastern White Pine

Eastern White Pine Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

Take the 'Everything '80s Quiz!'

National Days: May 17th

National Pizza Party Day

National Walnut Day

National Bike To Work Day

National Cherry Cobbler Day

National Defense Transportation Day

National Endangered Species Day

National Graduation Tassel Day

National Pack Rat Day

NASCAR Day

A Look Back at History: May 17th

In 1536, Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Cranmer declared the marriage of England’s King Henry VIII to Anne Boleyn invalid after she failed to produce a male heir; Boleyn, already condemned for high treason, was executed two days later.

In 1792, the New York Stock Exchange had its beginnings as a group of brokers met under a tree on Wall Street and signed the Buttonwood Agreement.

In 1875, the first Kentucky Derby was run; the winner was Aristides, ridden by Oliver Lewis.

In 1938, Congress passed the Second Vinson Act, providing for a strengthened U.S. Navy. The radio quiz show “Information, Please!” made its debut on the NBC Blue Network.

In 1973, a special committee convened by the U.S. Senate began its televised hearings into the Watergate scandal.

In 1978, women were included in the White House honor guard for the first time as President Jimmy Carter welcomed Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda.

In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed a measure requiring neighborhood notification when sex offenders move in. (”Megan’s Law,” as it’s known, was named for Megan Kanka, a seven-year-old New Jersey girl who was raped and murdered in 1994.)

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.

Two years ago: The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2016 presidential election. Pvt. Chelsea Manning, the soldier who was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for giving classified materials to WikiLeaks, walked free after serving seven years behind bars, her sentence having been commuted by President Barack Obama. Chris Cornell, one of the most lauded contemporary lead singers in rock music with his bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, committed suicide in a Detroit hotel room; he was 52

Celebrity Birthdays: May 17th

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with --

Actor Bill Paxton is 61

Professional dancer Derek Hough is 33

Actress Nikki Reed is 30

Actor Deniis Hopper is 74

Actor Bob Saget is 62

NBA Star Tony Parker is 36

TV personality Craig Ferguson is 56

Professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard is 62

NFL Quarterback Matt Ryan is 33

Singer-songwriter Trent Reznor is 53

Musician Taj Mahal is 76



Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.