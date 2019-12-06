Michigan State Police: 3 million doses of fentanyl seized in I-94 traffic stop

PAW PAW, Mich. – Michigan State Police seized three kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop on I-94 in Southwest Michigan.

Michigan State Police made the stop in Van Buren County after troopers spotted “several indicators of criminal activity,” eventually searching the vehicle and finding the hidden drugs, WOOD TV reports.

“The amount of fentanyl involved in this case is alarming and not typical of what we see day to day,” Capt. Michael Brown, the commander of MSP’s Fifth District, said in a Friday statement. “A small dose can be deadly. Three kilograms equals out to nearly 3 million doses. Our Hometown Security Team did an excellent job intercepting these drugs.”

The driver, a 23-year-old California man, was arrested and expected to face charges.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. It is a prescription drug that is also made and used illegally. Like morphine, it is a medicine that is typically used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery.