Detroit rapper Obie Trice arrested after 18-year-old shot at Commerce Township home

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Police responding to trouble at a condo community in Oakland County just after midnight Friday morning found themselves ordering a famous rapper to drop his gun and get on the ground.

That rapper is Obie Trice, who rose to prominence alongside Eminem in the early 2000′s. Trice is in custody Friday night as police investigate a shooting at his Commerce Township home.

Deputies said they found Trice on a porch with a 9 mm Ruger in his hand. Police said an 18-year-old had been shot in the groin area. According to deputies Trice had been drinking all day and shoved his live-in girlfriend. That’s when she and her 18-year-old son decided to leave.

Deputies said Trice got a gun and the 18-year-old tried to disarm him and the teen was shot.

