Detroit rapper Obie Trice arrested after shooting at his home in Commerce Township

Detroit rapper Obie Trice was arrested early Friday morning after a shooting incident at his home in Commerce Township.

The shooting was reported just after midnight at a home on Woodvale Drive, near 14 Mile Road and Welch Drive. An 18-year-old was shot in the leg.

Trice was arrested for violating a Personal Protection Order, with a bond of $16,900, according to jail records. A second charge of aggravated felony assault is pending, according to jail records. He has not been officially named a suspect in the shooting.

Obie Trice, 42, is a former member of Eminem’s record label, Shady Records. He left the label in 2008. He has released a total of five studio albums, including his latest in August.

In 2006, Trice’s car was shot six times while driving on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit. A bullet hit him in the head, though he was able to drive off the freeway to find help. Doctors decided the bullet was too dangerous to remove, so it remains lodged in his skull.