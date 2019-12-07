Family wants answers after 23-year-old woman killed in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Police are trying to track down whoever shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in River Rouge on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Tamia Crawford Cook. The victim’s mother, Kim Crawford, is heartbroken.

“She loved life and it’s sad that hers had to be taken away. We need to find these people that’s doing this,” Kim said.

Police responded to the area of Frazier and Eaton at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Cook arrived home in her car and was preparing to walk inside when at least two gunmen on foot started firing shots from the sidewalk.

According to Dan Kolke, the Director of Public Safety for River Rouge, when officers arrived, Tamia was being held by her husband. Police believe this could be a case of mistaken identity.

“We believe that the shooters were going after somebody else in that house, possibly her husband, we don’t know the full reason for why they were after him,” said Director Kolke.

Director Kolke said Tamia was shot multiple times and there were several shell casings found around the scene.

Kim said her daughter had big dreams and was starting her own business venture.

“You can trust and believe my baby legacy is going to go on,” said Kim.

Kim said her family will never be the same. Tamia did not have any children, but she was loved by her nieces and nephews.

“I can’t even tell my grand kids right now that she’s no longer here, and she was most active in their lives and played a role,” said Kim.

She is pleading for the public’s help.

“I’m asking for my baby. Please, please help us find justice,” she said.

She is promising her daughter she will find out whoever killed her.

“Tamia, this is for you baby. Your mama is not going to let it go unnoticed. It’s not going unnoticed. I got you,” she said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, but detectives continue following up on leads.

Police said Cook is the daughter of a retired River Rouge police sergeant.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-842-8700.