Corktown Aglow holiday celebration returns to Detroit with carriage rides, tree lighting

DETROIT – Saturday’s fourth annual Corktown Aglow will feature carriage rides, a tree lighting, photos with Santa and more.

The free holiday celebration returns to the historic neighborhood. Small businesses and restaurants in the area will offer specials during the event.

There will be complimentary hot chocolate and marshmallows to roast around a fire, as well as caroling with R&B singer Bevlove.

“Corktown is a close-knit and also growing community. This annual event brings neighbors together to enjoy the holiday season and attracts new guests and visitors to Corktown,” said Kelsey Hubbell, the events director for the Corktown Business Association. "We’re looking forward to celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship, community, and the season of giving.”

Corktown Aglow will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. The tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m.

The event will close Trumbull Avenue between Bagley and Leverette streets from 3-10 p.m.

Free shuttles will be offered to numerous businesses and areas in the city, including:

• BUILD Institute’s Holiday Market

• Detroit PAL (Kids Holiday Party from 1-4 p.m.)

• Ford’s Information Center

• Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Shop

• Southwest Holiday Fest at FREC

• Ponyride Holiday Makers Market

• CitizenDetroit’s Movie Matinee

• Cadillac Square

See a full schedule of events and a shuttle map below.