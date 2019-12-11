GoFundMe set up for family of 1-year-old boy killed in I-94 crash

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A donation account has been set up to help the family of a 1-year-old boy who was killed Tuesday morning when someone struck his mother’s car on eastbound I-94 in Macomb County.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed a van was traveling in the left center lane on eastbound I-94 at Martin Road about 6 a.m. when it changed into the left lane and rear-ended the car. The boy was sitting in the back of the vehicle when it was struck.

Family members have identified him as Chase Allen. According to a statement on their GoFundMe page, Chase’s mother was on the way to her second day of work at Beaumont Hospital when a tire blew out on her car. She stopped the car on the interstate and was waiting for help when the van hit the car.

“There was no chance for anyone being restrained, unrestrained, adult or child, that would have survived sitting in the back seat of that car,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

Police said the driver of the van, a 37-year-old man, was taken into custody but he was released after authorities interviewed drivers and witnesses.

This GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for the child’s funeral.

State police are still investigating this crash.