At-fault driver in Monroe County crash was suicidal, intentionally collided with vehicle, police say

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe resident Hollie Ann Knight was arraigned Friday in connection with an August crash that left people injured.

Knight, 33, was arraigned in the 1st District Court of Monroe on two counts of attempted homicide and manslaughter with a motor vehicle. The felony charges carry a possible penalty of more than 7 years in prison.

On Aug. 31 at around 6 a.m. troopers from the Monroe Post responded to a two vehicle traffic crash at N. Monroe Street and Hurd Road.

An investigation revealed that Knight was suicidal and intentionally collided with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The passengers in the second vehicle were seriously injured because of the high speed crash.