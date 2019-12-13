28ºF

War veteran, nephew fatally shot by relative on Detroit’s west side

Suspect in custody

DETROIT – A shooting Thursday night on Detroit’s west side ended with the death of Anthony Foster, 59, and his nephew, 42.

Investigators say the suspected shooter, who’s still in custody, is a family member.

The incident occurred inside a home on the 11700 block of Manor Street near Plymouth and Meyers roads after a fight broke out between the three men.

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, pulled out a gun and shot the victims in the head.

Police are investigating the shooting to figure out why he allegedly killed two of his relatives.

Relatives said Foster was a war veteran.

