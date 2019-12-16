Explosion destroys home, wakes residents in West Michigan

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – An early morning explosion leveled a vacant house and woke up residents from miles away on Monday morning in West Michigan.

Dispatchers say calls came in for a possible fire just before 3 a.m. Monday at a nearby vacant building near the intersection of 3 Mile Road and Fallasburg Park Drive in Vergennes Township, WOOD TV reports.

Kent County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to WOOD TV that they believe an explosion rocked the vacant home, which was under construction.

A viewer sent us video of a flash/sound of the explosion. He said he lives half a mile away, and their camera caught it. pic.twitter.com/yCWZFdn9VT — Katherine Ducharme (@k_ducharme_) December 16, 2019

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. No one was in the home, but a neighboring home was damaged, with two treated for smoke inhalation.

Several told WOOD TV they heard an explosion from as far away as Ionia and Saranac.