Police: Impaired driving could be factor in wrong-way crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police said one person is in critical condition after a wrong-way driver hit two other vehicles on the Lodge Freeway Sunday night in Detroit.

Police were sent to the crash on southbound M-10 at I-75 around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a truck going the wrong way slammed into a BMW head on. The impact sent the truck across the freeway and it crashed into a Kia Optima in the center lane.

The drivers in all three vehicles had to be cut out of their cars by the Detroit Fire Department. The driver of the BMW is in critical condition. The driver and the passenger in the Kia are in stable condition. The driver of the truck only obtained minor injuries.

Police said they believe impaired driving could be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

