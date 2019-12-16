Pontiac man accidentally shoots 13-year-old cousin in neck, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man was arrested after he accidentally shot is 13-year-old cousin in the neck, police said.

Officials were called at 10:17 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 90 block of Cadillac Street in Pontiac.

Deputies said a 20-year-old man had been playing with a .380-caliber pistol when it discharged. His 13-year-old cousin was struck in the neck, officials said.

Paramedics took the victim to McLaren-Oakland Hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital, police said.

The spent round is still lodged on the right side of the victim’s chest, according to authorities.

He is stable and expected to recover, police said.

The 20-year-old man was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives at the Pontiac Substation. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail and faces a possible charge of reckless discharge of a firearm causing injury, officials said.