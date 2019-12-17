Divorced couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Plymouth Township police believe a man killed his ex-wife before killing himself Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 14000 block of C Drive about 6:45 a.m.

“My mom heard a gunshot when she was leaving for work, so she didn’t know where it was coming from so it scared her,” neighbor Angela Smith said.

The woman was found dead in the driver’s seat of a parked and running minivan in front of the home, police said. The 46-year-old man was found dead inside the home. The man and woman both had gunshot wounds, police said.

“It’s kind of crazy. It’s, like, such a peaceful community. You wouldn’t think anything like this would happen,” Smith said.

Police are investigating to determine a motive for the shooting. Authorities believe the shooting may have been over a custody battle.