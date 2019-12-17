28ºF

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Plymouth Township home

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Dec. 17, 2019 at home on C Drive in Plymouth Township. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A divorced couple was found dead in a suspected murder-suicide Tuesday morning at a home in the 14000 block of C Drive in Plymouth Township.

Police said they believe the man shot his ex-wife and then shot himself.

Officers responded to the home on the report of shots fired about 6:45 a.m.. The woman was found dead from a bullet wound to her head. She was in the driver’s seat of a parked and running minivan, police said.

Officers found the 46-year-old man dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Police said the couple were involved in litigation over child custody.

A police investigation continues.

