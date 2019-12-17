Livonia parents charged in connection with 3-month-old daughter’s death

LIVONIA, Mich. – Parents from Livonia are facing charges in connection with the death of their 3-month-old daughter.

According to officials, Allen James Abel, 46, and Kimberly Marie Davidson, 40, allegedly created an unsafe sleeping environment that led to the baby’s death over the summer.

Police received a call about an unresponsive baby in the 19300 block of Rensellor Street the afternoon of June 17. Medics took the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Abel and Davidson are charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

Davidson turned herself in and was arraigned Tuesday. Her bond was set at $20,000/10 percent. She is due back in court Dec. 26 for a probable cause conference.

Abel is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.