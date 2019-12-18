Detroit police: Man flees after officer shoots at him during traffic stop on I-96

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a man they say fled after an officer allegedly shot at him during a traffic stop Tuesday on I-96.

According to police, an officer stopped a white Crown Victoria on eastbound 1-96 near Wyoming exit about 12:45 p.m.

Police say the driver allegedly reached toward his waist area as the officer was approaching the vehicle. The officer then allegedly fired a shot at the man. It’s not known if the man was injured.

The man ran up the embankment and fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities believe the man may be named Jerome Lawrence Erik Shumate.

He is described as a black man between the ages of 30 and 35. He has a medium complexion, a heavy build and is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.