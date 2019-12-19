Driver, 3 children hurt when train hits pickup truck crossing tracks in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two children are in critical condition, and another child and an adult were injured when a train hit a pickup truck crossing tracks in Monroe Township, officials said.

Police said the pickup truck was hit by a CSX train around 7:20 a.m. Thursday while crossing the tracks on a private drive just south of the intersection of Telegraph and Albain roads.

The impact flipped the pickup truck on its side, leaving the driver and three child passengers injured, according to authorities.

All four had to be extricated from the truck, police said.

CSX crews and police officers responded to the scene to investigate. They’re looking at the railroad tracks and the truck, trying to put together the pieces of what caused the crash.

The crash happened near Custer Elementary School, but was not on school property, officials said. A spokesperson for Monroe Community Schools said counselors are available for the students in case they saw anything or know the injured children.