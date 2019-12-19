3 children, driver taken to hospital after pickup truck hit by train in Monroe Township, police say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three children and a driver were taken to a hospital after their pickup truck was hit by a train in Monroe Township, police said.

The pickup truck was driving near the intersection of Telegraph and Albain roads around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities. An adult was driving and three children were passengers, police said.

The pickup truck was struck by a CSX train while crossing the tracks on a private drive just south of the intersection, officials said.

The scene where a pickup truck was struck by a train Dec. 19, 2019, in Monroe Township.

A pickup truck that was struck by a train Dec. 19, 2019, in Monroe Township.

Firefighters and police officers extracted the occupants of the truck and took them to a Toledo-area hospital in a Monroe County ambulance, according to authorities.

Two children are in critical condition, police said. The other child is in serious condition but is stable, police said. Officials said the driver is stable.

Nobody aboard the train was injured, according to officials. The train stopped near the scene.

CSX investigators are helping state troopers with the ongoing investigation.

The crash happened near Custer Elementary School, but was not on school property, officials said. A spokesperson for Monroe Community Schools said counselors are available for the students.

Here’s a look at the location where the crash happened: