Police: 2 killed by gunmen who entered Detroit home, fired shots in living room

DETROIT – Two families are still searching for answers after their loved ones were shot and killed by two gunmen who entered a Detroit home and opened fire in the living room, police said.

Jermaine Williams, 39, and Ozie Terrell, 43, were at a home in the 20200 block of Fenmore Street between Hessel and Trojan avenues on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Williams and Terrell were about to leave the home at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 10 when two unknown men entered through the side door, family members said.

The men went through the kitchen and dining areas to the living room, where Williams and Terrell were, officials said. They fired multiple shots, striking Williams and Terrell, police said.

The gunmen fled through the front door, according to authorities.

Williams and Terrell were taken to a nearby hospital, but medical officials said they died from their injuries.

Williams had received his apprenticeship as an electrician and graduated at the top of his class, loved ones said. He wanted to start his own business and had purchased some equipment in an effort to do to, family members said.

Terrell went to Ferndale High School and later became ServSafe certified in food production management. He liked to play dominoes and was in the process of opening a restaurant called Soulmates BBQ, according to his family.

Terrell was the father of five children, officials said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.