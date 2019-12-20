A different kind of traffic stop: Redford Township police deliver holiday cheer

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Redford Township police officers were stopping drivers Friday, but not to give them tickets.

Officers went on “Santa Patrol,” distributing Kroger gift cards to motorists.

The nonprofit Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities teamed up with Kroger to provide 15 gift cards worth $50 each to the lucky drivers.

“The officers are excited. It’s not every day you get to stop people and give them a gift card and not a ticket or even a warning,” Capt. Kevin Jeziorowski said.