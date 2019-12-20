18ºF

46 people arrested in human trafficking sting in Warren

Matt Morawski, Executive Producer, Local 4 News Today

WARREN, Mich. – More than people have been arrested in a human trafficking sting in Warren.

Warren police plan to detail the operation with a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday. Overall, 46 people were arrested -- 25 women and 21 men.

Members of the Warren Police Department’s Special Investigation Division, Special Operation Unit, Criminal; Investigations Division and members of the uniform patrol Division participated in the sting.

The operation focused on human trafficking prostitution, pandering and the movement of prostitutes used by drug dealers.

