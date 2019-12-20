46 people arrested in human trafficking sting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – More than people have been arrested in a human trafficking sting in Warren.

Warren police plan to detail the operation with a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday. Overall, 46 people were arrested -- 25 women and 21 men.

Members of the Warren Police Department’s Special Investigation Division, Special Operation Unit, Criminal; Investigations Division and members of the uniform patrol Division participated in the sting.

The operation focused on human trafficking prostitution, pandering and the movement of prostitutes used by drug dealers.

Related coverage: