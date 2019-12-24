Detroit police: Man checks on victim he hit with vehicle before fleeing scene

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a man who hit a pedestrian with a vehicle, checked on the victim, then fled the scene Friday.

Police said the man was driving a gray truck south on Schaefer Highway, near Puritan Avenue, when he hit a 44-year-old man just before 8 p.m. The victim is in critical condition.

The man got out of his truck to see what happened before continuing southbound on Schaefer, police said.

The man is described as black. He is about 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was wearing a black baseball cap, an orange hoodie with a black vest over it, and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Below is surveillance video that shows the man: