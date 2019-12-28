Man suffers multiple head, facial fractures after Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT – A hit-and-run Dec. 20 in Detroit left a man in critical condition with multiple head and facial fractures.

Omar Zarrieff was walking to a gas station in the area of Schaefer Highway, near Puritan Avenue, when he was hit just before 8 p.m.

The driver who hit Zarrieff got out of his gray truck, checked on him and drove away from the scene.

“If it was an accident, we understand that, but to just leave my brother laying in the road -- that just does something to you,” Shawtoné Davis said.

Zarrieff, a father and special education teacher, is now fighting to stay alive in the ICU at Sinai-Grace Hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for his medical bills.

Zarrieff’s brother, David Zarrieff, is a Wayne State Police lieutenant. He is working closely with the Wayne State Police chief and Detroit police to find the driver responsible.

“I owe it to my brother to use every resource I have to try to find this guy,” he said.

The driver is described as black. He is about 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was wearing a black baseball cap, an orange hoodie with a black vest over it, and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Below is surveillance video that shows the man: