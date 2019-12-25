32ºF

Eastpointe Cricket Wireless store employee fires shot at robber

Robber fled scene with cash, phone

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Eastpointe, Macomb County, Crime
The Eastpointe Cricket Wireless store robbed Christmas Eve.
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe Cricket Wireless employee fired a shot at a robber Christmas Eve, police say.

The robbery happened around 7:45 p.m. Christmas Eve at the Cricket Wireless on Gratiot. Police say the robber was not struck by the employee and fled the scene with cash and a cellphone.

The robber is described as a black man in his early 20s. He was wearing glasses, an army hoodie, black pants and armed with a handgun at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-445-5100.

