Eastpointe Cricket Wireless store employee fires shot at robber

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe Cricket Wireless employee fired a shot at a robber Christmas Eve, police say.

The robbery happened around 7:45 p.m. Christmas Eve at the Cricket Wireless on Gratiot. Police say the robber was not struck by the employee and fled the scene with cash and a cellphone.

The robber is described as a black man in his early 20s. He was wearing glasses, an army hoodie, black pants and armed with a handgun at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-445-5100.