Cameras capture video of 2 men stealing money from Taco Bell in Milford on Christmas Eve

MILFORD, Mich. – Security cameras captured video of two men stealing money from a Taco Bell restaurant in Milford on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Taco Bell at 525 General Motors road in Milford, according to authorities.

Police said a worker inside the building called and said two men had entered the restaurant and implied they had guns. No weapons were seen, officials said.

The man went across the counter and demanded cash, police said. After removing about $200 from the register drawers, the men fled through the front door, according to authorities.

A witness saw the men fleeing east along General Motors Road, police said. They got into a dark-colored, older model SUV with a load exhaust, officials said. They drove west from the area, police said.

Officials describe one man as heavy, black and around 50 years old. He was wearing a light blue winter coat with a hood pulled over his head, light-colored pants and tennis shoes, according to officials.

Police said the other man is black and in his early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes, with a green hooded sweatshirt under his jacked and the hood pulled over his head, authorities said. He was carrying a bright blue backpack over his shoulders, police said.

Both men wore ski masks that covered the tops of their faces.

There were two employees and no customers inside the restaurant at the time, officials said.

Anyone who has information or recognizes the men is asked to call Milford police at 248-684-1815.

Here is the surveillance video: