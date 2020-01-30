Serial Taco Bell robber in Metro Detroit arrested, FBI says

The FBI announced Thursday they arrested a man suspected of several robberies at Taco Bell restaurants in Metro Detroit.

In December, police said some of the robberies involved two men making violent demands and escaping in a burgundy SUV. In other cases it was one man acting alone and then fleeing on foot.

Police believed robberies in Livonia on Dec. 15, Milford on Dec. 25 and another robbery in Dearborn Heights all were connected. They also believed the same person, or people, tried to rob a Burger King in Auburn Hills.

Security cameras captured video of two men stealing money from the Taco Bell in Milford on Christmas Eve. It happened about 7:20 a.m. at the Taco Bell at 525 General Motors road in Milford, according to authorities.

Police said a worker inside the building called and said two men had entered the restaurant and implied they had guns. No weapons were seen, officials said.

The man went across the counter and demanded cash, police said. After removing about $200 from the register drawers, the men fled through the front door, according to authorities.