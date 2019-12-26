MSP: Michigan teenager arrested 10 months after being identified as pickup truck thief

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan teenager has been arrested 10 months after officials linked him to a stolen pickup truck up north, state police said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called Feb. 22 to a business in Luzerne, officials said. They learned a 2001 Ford F-250 that the business used for plowing had been stolen.

Oakland County deputies found the pickup truck Feb. 23, but the occupants claimed they didn’t steal it, police said. They said the truck had been stolen by Allen Smith, 19, of Luzerne.

Authorities believed Smith was staying at a home in Romulus, but he was no longer there when police tried to locate him, according to authorities.

Smith was arrested Sunday by a state police trooper from the Metro North Post.

Smith was arraigned at 81st District Court for one count of unlawfully driving away an automobile. He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 2.