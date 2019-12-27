Fire destroys pregnant woman’s Ypsilanti home

YPSILANTI, Mich. – An early morning fire Thursday destroyed a pregnant woman’s Ypsilanti home.

“I kept smelling burning plastic. I was like half awake, and I got up and my whole living room was on fire,” Alycia Olsen said.

Olsen and her boyfriend escaped, but their two cats were killed.

“I just hate thinking about them suffering the way they did. I tried to grab them but couldn’t," she said.

Olsen believes an extension cord may have caught fire.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Olsen and her boyfriend.