Police investigate string of Metro Detroit cellphone store break-ins

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police believe thieves that broke into a Sprint store in Royal Oak early Friday may be connected to other cellphone store break-ins.

The front window of the store at 31668 Woodward Avenue was smashed just before 4 a.m.

The thieves took several cellphones and fled in a gray vehicle, possibly a newer model Toyota RAV4 with a black roof, police said.

Sprint stores in West Bloomfield, Lyon Township, Southfield, Brighton and Royal Oak were hit as well early Friday. A Verizon store in Farmington Hills was also broken into.

Police said the string of break-ins started at 1 a.m.