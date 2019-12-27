Video shows Tesla Cybertruck’s rival, Rivian R1T, performing 360-turns

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A video posted to the Rivian Twitter account shows one of the automaker’s electric trucks performing full 360-turns.

See the video below.

The truck is a rival to the Tesla Cybertruck.

According to the Plymouth-based automaker, the feature will be available on both the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV.

MORE: Rivian receives $350 million investment from Cox Automotive

The electric vehicles are expected to be released by 2021.