Video shows Tesla Cybertruck’s rival, Rivian R1T, performing 360-turns
Company to release pickup truck, SUV
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A video posted to the Rivian Twitter account shows one of the automaker’s electric trucks performing full 360-turns.
See the video below.
The truck is a rival to the Tesla Cybertruck.
According to the Plymouth-based automaker, the feature will be available on both the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV.
MORE: Rivian receives $350 million investment from Cox Automotive
The electric vehicles are expected to be released by 2021.
Tank Turn. Available on the R1T and R1S :) pic.twitter.com/AsRKnFJGWr— Rivian (@Rivian) December 25, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.