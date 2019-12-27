54ºF

Video shows Tesla Cybertruck’s rival, Rivian R1T, performing 360-turns

Company to release pickup truck, SUV

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

The Rivian R1T performing 360-turns (Photo: Rivian)
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A video posted to the Rivian Twitter account shows one of the automaker’s electric trucks performing full 360-turns.

The truck is a rival to the Tesla Cybertruck.

According to the Plymouth-based automaker, the feature will be available on both the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV.

The electric vehicles are expected to be released by 2021.

