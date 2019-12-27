Woman takes witness stand, claims Metro Detroit tattoo artist touched her inappropriately

DETROIT – A woman took the stand Friday, accusing a Metro Detroit tattoo artist of touching her inappropriately during a consultation at a Plymouth shop.

Alexander Boyko, 26, was ordered to stand trial in connection with alleged 2015 incidents. He is charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The woman said she went to Boyko for the consultation because he had done a tattoo on her before. The new tattoo was going to be on her midsection, she said.

She said Boyko told her to take off her shirt.

“He told me that he had to see how my breast laid against my body to make sure that the tattoo size wouldn’t interfere with it,” she said. “He held up a piece of tracing paper and he traced the outline of each breast and then my side, stopping at my waist. Then after that, he started touching my breast.”

She said she asked Boyko what he was doing.

“He said something like he was goofing off, and then he reached out and he pinched my left nipple,” she said.

Boyko’s lawyer said he denies all claims. The prosecutor previously said more potential victims have come forward.