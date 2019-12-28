Starbucks to host festive pop-up parties in Metro Detroit with free handcrafted espresso beverages

DETROIT – Starbucks is wrapping up 2019 by raising a holiday cup and giving customers a way to celebrate the end of the year.

From Dec. 28-31, 1,000 Starbucks stores nationwide will host pop-up parties inviting customers to enjoy a free tall hot or iced handcrafted espresso beverage. The beverages include peppermint mochas, iced toasted white chocolate mochas, lattes, macchiatos and more.

Each day pop-up parties will be held at select Starbucks stores in the greater Detroit area from 1-2 p.m. Locations will be announced daily so keep a close eye on StarbucksPopUp.com each day to find a party near you!