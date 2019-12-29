36ºF

Hamtramck police seek missing 25-year-old woman last seen Dec. 17

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Camay Lowe
Camay Lowe (WDIV)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – Police are looking for Camay Lowe, 25, last seen Dec. 17.

According to authorities, she left her home in the 5000 block of Trowbridge Street in Hamtramck after telling her mother she would be back shortly. Police said she has not contacted any relatives or friends and her social media accounts appear to be inactive.

Lowe was last seen wearing black pants, blue boots and a blue hooded jacket. She is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Camay Lowe or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5269.

