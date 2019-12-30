Detroit Jewish leader reacts to New York mass stabbing

DETROIT – New York’s mass stabbing has a lot of synagogues and the people who worship in them concerned.

Jewish Leaders like Rabbi Shemtov of Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit tells Local 4 the latest incident in a long string of recent attack’s on the Jewish community will not stop them from celebrating their holiday.

Shemtov lights the eight candles of Hanukkah, hoping to shed light during a dark time for the Jewish community.

“Very Sad. Very Tragic. Being attacked like that is just unbelievable,” said Shemtov.

Although five were stabbed at a New York Hanukkah celebration in a rabbi’s home Saturday night, Shemtov says this doesn’t change anything for the Jewish community.

“The Jewish community is resilient. And I think the reaction of every Jew is to celebrate our holiday. We come together with our family. We bring light into the world. At the same time, of course, we have to have the same reaction of bringing protection,” said Shemtov.

Yet that doesn’t mean that some practicing the religion are afraid.

“I know many people in New York are afraid,” added Shemtov.

Even though Shemtov is remaining optimistic, he’s hoping for some type of resolution to all the violence.

“I’m optimistic that we can come together and bring change and an end to hatred and the antisemitism of all forms. We need to be able to focus on moving forward with resilience, bringing the light of Hanukkah, bringing our light into the world and creating a better space,” said Shemtov.

At this point, we’re told two of the stabbing victims are in critical condition.

We’ll keep you updated on their status.