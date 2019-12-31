2 men seen driving away after fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – Two men were seen driving away from the spot where a man was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Archdale Street and Schoolcraft, according to authorities.

A man was killed in the shooting, officials said. He has not yet been identified.

Officials said two possible suspects -- a man in his 50s and a man in his 20s -- were seen driving south from the scene in a dark Chevrolet Cruise.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.