30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Local News

2 men seen driving away after fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say

Officials say two men, in 50s and 20s, seen driving away from scene

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Archdale Street, Fatal Shooting
The scene of a Dec. 31, 2019, fatal shooting on Archdale Street on Detroit's west side.
The scene of a Dec. 31, 2019, fatal shooting on Archdale Street on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Two men were seen driving away from the spot where a man was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Archdale Street and Schoolcraft, according to authorities.

A man was killed in the shooting, officials said. He has not yet been identified.

Officials said two possible suspects -- a man in his 50s and a man in his 20s -- were seen driving south from the scene in a dark Chevrolet Cruise.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

The scene of a Dec. 31, 2019, fatal shooting on Archdale Street on Detroit's west side.
The scene of a Dec. 31, 2019, fatal shooting on Archdale Street on Detroit's west side.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: