2 men seen driving away after fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – Two men were seen driving away from the spot where a man was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side, police said.
The shooting happened before 11 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Archdale Street and Schoolcraft, according to authorities.
A man was killed in the shooting, officials said. He has not yet been identified.
Officials said two possible suspects -- a man in his 50s and a man in his 20s -- were seen driving south from the scene in a dark Chevrolet Cruise.
Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.
