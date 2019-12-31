Eastpointe package thief lights cigar, takes phone call on victim’s porch, police say
Officials hoping to identify suspected package thief
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe package thief lit a cigar and took a call on his cellphone while standing on the victim’s porch, police said.
Officials said the man was caught on camera stealing packages around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday from a home in the 24600 block of Petersburg Avenue.
While standing on the porch, the man lit his cigar and took a cellphone call before making off with the packages, according to authorities.
Eastpointe police are hoping to identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-445-5100.
Petersburg Porch Larceny
Here is some of the video we have of the larceny of packages from the 24600 block of Petersburg on 12/31/19. If you know this person, call us at 586-445-5100 ext. 1Posted by Eastpointe Police and Fire Department on Tuesday, December 31, 2019
