VIDEO: Monroe police officer pushes 2 over guardrail to save them from suspected drunken driver

MONROE, Mich. – A Monroe police officer pushed two people out of the way early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver almost slammed into them.

Watch dashcam video of the incident below.

The officer had a vehicle pulled over on Telegraph Road when a GMC Envoy came barreling toward the back of the police vehicle. The officer quickly pushed two people over the guardrail to keep them from being hit.

“He heard what sounded like a car slamming on its brakes, which was squealing the tires, which alerted him to look into that particular direction,” Monroe Police Capt. Jon Wall said.

After going up on the sidewalk, the driver of the Envoy put the vehicle in reverse and fled the scene as if nothing happened.

Officers chased the driver briefly before stopped the Envoy near Doty and North Custer roads a few miles away.

“He’s looking at several charges -- fleeing and alluding, resisting, obstructing,” Wall said.