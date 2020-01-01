Teen accidentally shoots self with gun he says he found in Detroit

DETROIT – A 17-year-old accidentally shot himself Tuesday in Detroit with a gun he said he found, according to police.

Police said the teen was mishandling a handgun in the 8900 block of Whitcomb about 8:40 p.m. when he shot himself.

The teen claims he found the gun on W. Chicago, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.