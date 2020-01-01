Tips for handling returns, exchanges after the holiday season

DETROIT – If you received a gift you need to return or exchange, you probably need to do that soon.

Many store return policies are only honored an average of 14 to 30 days after purchase, so if you are taking back a Christmas gift you may be running out of time.

If the return policy isn’t on the receipt, check the store’s website or call the store.

If a gift breaks, instead of taking it back, try contacting the manufacturer first. The manufacturer may be able to help you more quickly than the store could.

Also, it’s important to understand the warranty of an item. Make sure you know how long the warranty is good and who to contact if you need help.