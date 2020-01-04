Waterford Township police seek two wanted in connection with missing phone

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Waterford Township police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a missing cellphone from Waterford Church of Christ.

Police say the incident happened at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24.

The two wanted by police are a man and woman. The woman is described as white with a medium build, long black wavy hair, and 25-35 years old. The second, a white man, has a medium build with short-styled black hair and a full black beard.

Both were sitting next to an unattended cellphone left on an adjacent seat that went missing at the same time the two left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-618-6077.